KKRG (Mix 105.1)/Albuquerque Inks Tony Tecate For Afternoons

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA Hot AC KKRG (MIX 105.1)/ALBUQUERQUE PD RANDY FOX has hired veteran programmer/personality TONY TECATE for afternoons. FOX, who also serves as PD at sister Top 40/Rhythmic KKSS (KISS 97.3), commented, “After an exhaustive search for a KKRG afternoon-drive personality. TONY TECATE, with his extensive experience and diverse background, is a great match and a terrific addition to our team.”

TECATE most recently was APD/MD/mornings at ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO and has held various programming and on-air positions in HONOLULU, BOISE, FRESNO, BAKERSFIELD and LOS ANGELES.