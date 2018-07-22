KKIA/Ida Grove, IA Adds ‘The Bobby Bones Show’ For Mornings

COMMUNITY FIRST BROADCASTING, LLC Country KKIA (THE MOOSE)/IDA GROVE, IA will add iHEARTMEDIA nationally syndicated “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” for mornings, effective MONDAY, AUGUST 6th. The station shared the announcement this afternoon (7/19) via its FACEBOOK page. KKIA will also begin airing “THE BOBBY BONES WEEKEND TOP 30” countdown show, effective SUNDAY, AUGUST 12th.

“THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” succeeds “THE FISH TANK” with MATT FISHER in morning drive; FISHER is slated to join CUMULUS Country WXBM-F (102.7 NASH FM)/PENSACOLA, FL. Details surrounding that move are forthcoming.