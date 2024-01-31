KITX-FM Tower Toppled by Copper Thieves in Oklahoma

Two individuals have been apprehended in Oklahoma for their alleged involvement on January 15 in the dismantling of a portion of a nearly 500-foot radio tower for copper theft — causing roughly $500,000 in damages for less than $100 in copper. The incident targeted the tower owned by Payne Media Group’s Country KITX-FM (K95.5) in Hugo, OK. The station shared a video on Facebook showcasing the extent of the damage.

Will Payne, identified by FOX News, narrates in a video, explaining that the culprits cut a guy-wire supporting one of the tower’s legs, leading to the collapse of the top sections. The online video also shows the cut hardware and describes how the thieves focused on the transmission line that connects to the antenna.

Payne describes the method used by the thieves, cutting the copper into 10-foot sections, and speculates that about eight to ten of these sections could be concealed in a truck or van.

The video concludes with Payne remarking on the irony of the situation, noting that the stolen copper’s value is estimated to be only around $100. However, Sheriff Park’s assessment of the value might differ from this estimate.