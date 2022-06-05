Kitty Coen’s 90’s Inspired Summer Single “rotten tomatoes” Romanticizes Love In A World Of Turmoil

Nashville based indie alternative artist Kitty Coen embraces nostalgia on her breezy summer single, “rotten tomatoes,” available June 10th. Following her recent alt-rock banger, “Bad Bad Liar,” Coen delivers a tender contrast to the empowering anthem with “rotten tomatoes.” This track is attuned to golden-toned optimism that soothes listeners with Coen’s ethereal vocal delivery and cascading 90’s rock guitar lines. At its core, this track is a statement on the importance of empowering yourself to be the love you want to see in the world. Coen gives listeners permission, with this track, to let go of their worries and focus on the joys they already have. This track resembles the charisma of artists like Miley Cyrus and beabadoobee blended with the nostalgic 90’s sound from bands like The Cure and The Cranberries.

Written independently by Coen, she continues demonstrating to her audience that she is an impeccable songwriter capable capturing moments in time with authenticity and a brilliant clarity; her ability to explore different styles while still staying true to her sound allows her the unique ability to flourish in a variety of genres from slow-burning pop-punk, to psychedelic rock, to 90’s alternative pop. Coen leans into the addictive electricity of a euphoric love story in the pre-chorus, “A love struck story, know it’s kind of boring / all my friends are tired of hearing about it / I’m kind of addicted, hallucinogenic / I’ll just tell my parents “don’t worry about it.” She then blossoms into the sun-kissed chorus singing, “Don’t wait for love or it’ll pass by you / Don’t wait to do the right thing, It’s never the right time,” meeting listeners with warmth and imploring them to embrace love while they have it. “rotten tomatoes” came together in collaboration with Justin Johnson (producer), Ian Salazer (mixing engineer), and Adam Grover (mastering engineer).

Stream “rotten tomatoes” on all major streaming platforms June 10th.

More about Kitty Coen:

Nashville based singer/songwriter, Kitty Coen stepped into the live music scene at the start of 2020 in Austin TX with psychedelic rock. Having graduated from her previously beloved “Disco Cowgirl” aesthetic, her ever-evolving colorful showmanship continues landing her increasingly impressive opportunities, like performing at SXSW. The singer’s voice is kaleidoscopic and hopelessly romantic, intricately woven into high quality production and unique arrangements. The alternative artist continues to drop timeless slow-burners that present a fresh sound cutting through to the forefront of alternative pop. Coen’s February 2022 release, “Bad Bad Liar” was devoured by a number of indie tastemaker publications for the fiery, alt. rock. delivery of the empowering banger and accompanying music video. The singer released another iconic single/video duo, Lost in California in 2020; The video was featured in Wonderland Magazine praising Kitty Coen’s music as “picking up where Madonna left off” and commending her as “A rhinestone cowgirl after our hearts and ears.” As Kitty’s artistry grew, she sang about heavier topics like death, addiction, and abuse. The listener learns that the artist has experienced all of these things early on in life. Currently, Coen is set to release a 90’s alt. rock throwback, “rotten tomatoes” where she explores a fresh sound that further solidifies the artist’s reputation for releasing music that is uniquely her; the track is steeped in optimism and serenades listeners with the message to live in the moment and be the love they want to see in the world. Although these songs have dark undertones, there is always a sense of hopefulness in the singer’s voice, assuring us that even though life comes with many struggles, the sun will rise again.