KiSMiT Rises Above Negativity in New Track

KiSMiT tackles self-doubt in their newest single, “No Turning Back.” The upbeat funk-infused pop tune explores what it means to be optimistic and believe that there is only progress throughout life. Raw vocals accompany the enthusiastic instrumental to create a timeless musical experience. “No Turning Back” is now available on all digital platforms worldwide.

Aiming to incorporate their family and friends on this track, KiSMiT invited Balam Garcia (guitar), Dave Mackay (keys), Moez Dawad (percussion), Carl Catron (trumpet and sax), Dylan Hayden (drums), Amanda Spinella and Doll Knight (backup vocals) to jam out and help create the vivacious single. Jorel Corpus and Jett Galindo were called upon again to mix and master the track, respectively. The two both worked on KiSMiT’s previous releases “Compass” and “Look No Further.” KiSMiT’s inspiration for “No Turning Back” came through reorienting times; the duo shifted away from the digital world for some internal exploration and their first instinct was to create a playful, disco, dance track. “‘No Turning Back’ is our mantra to keep going, keep hustling, keep dreaming no matter the situation, obstacle or doubt we face. This song is our answer to: ‘What is your plan B?’ Remembering why we get up in the morning, why we are moved to create, why do we have to express ourselves. The ‘why’ is the fuel which drives dreams into reality,” explains lead singer Carly Barnette.

Journeying together since their time at Berklee College of Music, Carly Barnette and Baz King joined forces to create KiSMiT. Their energy and understanding of each other, balances perfectly in order to compose enchanting, meaningful, and resilient music. As KiSMiT is their first priority, Barnette and King are both invested in other musical dealings. Barnette co-founded an organization, ALLIN Los Angeles that focuses on artistically curating events dedicated to community outreach while King started his own production studio, Baz King Productions. Composing music based around their personal experiences, KiSMiT’s music is raw and unadulterated. They provide much truth and honesty to allow themselves to be vulnerable with their listeners.

KiSMiT will be heading out on tour this spring. To find out more information, visit their website, KiSMiTMusic.com. Keep an ear out for KiSMiT’s new releases throughout the year as they are just beginning their musical adventure. “No Turning Back” is now available on digital platforms worldwide.