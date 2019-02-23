Kip Moore Set To Release “The Bull” As New Single To Country Radio

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore is unleashing “The Bull,” as the next single from his studio album SLOWHEART. With a take-no-prisoners attitude and a spiraling acoustic guitar lick, the song became a quick standout on the album, immediately resonating with Moore’s fierce fanbase during his energetic live performances.

Co-written by Jon Randall and Luke Dick, the song marks Moore’s first-ever outside recording, available HERE.

“This song embodies who I am and what we’ve been doing on the road as a band for years,” said Moore. “I think it’s something a lot of people can relate to, having to get back up and keep going after what you believe in. I’ve been waiting on this song to be heard.”

Moore was also recently recognized for his global success and growth, with a nomination for CMA’s International Achievement Award. The nod follows the recent extension of his Room To Spare: Acoustic Tour, following a sold-out run last fall.

Moore will head out on a stacked tour next month with shows scheduled in the U.S., Canada and The U.K. where tickets to all four dates of his upcoming U.K. shows in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester sold out within minutes of going on sale. Moore has relentlessly poured his energy into nurturing his international fanbase, with Music Rowhighlighting “Moore is part of a groundswell of rising country artists with a focus on building their international presence, and with good reason.”

Moore’s new single “The Bull” is taken from his revered third studio album SLOWHEART, that also spawned his fourth No. One hit “More Girls Like You.” SLOWHEART garnered instant praise from critics as the “sound of an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders,” (NOISEY) as well landing on multiple “Best Of” lists including Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, UpRoxx, Bobby Bones Show and many more.

SLOWHEART follows the acclaim that surrounded Moore’s sophomore album WILD ONES and his PLATINUM debut album UP ALL NIGHT that spawned three No. One hit singles, including GOLD certified “Beer Money,” PLATINUM certified “Hey Pretty Girl,” and the DOUBLE PLATINUM breakout hit “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck.”

For more information, visit kipmoore.net.