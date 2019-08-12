Kip Moore Reveals Lead Single “She’s Mine” From Forthcoming Studio Album

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore dropped a new single “She’s Mine” today, available to listen here. The track is the first taken from Moore’s upcoming fourth studio album and serves as an exciting first look at what one of the most loyal fanbases in the genre can expect.

“She’s Mine” was co-written by Moore with Dan Couch and Scott Stepakoff, and also has Moore stepping into the sole producer role. The song follows Moore, a born traveler and road-warrior, as he searches for love from coast to coast with “shimmering guitar parts, a rollicking beat and his yearning vocals” (Billboard). “She’s Mine” will be available at Country Radio beginning this Monday, August 12.

“I wrote this song at a time in my life when I realized that my life was flipped upside down and I didn’t know which way was up,” shared Moore. “Every experience from there forward, I felt like everything was going to be a surprise. I didn’t know where I was going to end up, who I was going to meet or who I was going to be with. I’m fired up to be getting new music out there, and this song is just the beginning. I know the fans are ready and so am I.”

[embedded content]

With notable success playing sold-out shows in the U.S and internationally, Moore recently announced he will serve a special live stint as part of a six-date BUD LIGHT DIVE BAR TOUR. The popular BUD LIGHT DIVE BAR series is known for bringing sell-out artists to intimate dive bar stages. The exclusive run will kick-off next week in Detroit, MI on 8/15 and fans can only win tickets.

Moore will also continue his “wildly successful” (Chicago Tribune) ROOM TO SPARE: ACOUSTIC TOUR for a third leg, following two previously sold-out runs meeting capacity crowds at every stop in the U.S., Canada and The U.K. Moore has invited special guests Tucker Beathard, Devin Dawson and Kylie Morgan along for select dates, with the run set to begin in Grand Rapids, MI on 10/10.

Moore will also return to Europe this fall, bringing his full-band electric show for special headlining performances in London, UK, Glasgow, UK, Belfast, NI and a headlining performance at The Long Road Festival.

For a full list of tour dates, visit kipmoore.net.