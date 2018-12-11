Kip Moore Extends Acoustic Tour

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore announced the extension of his in-demand ROOM TO SPARE: ACOUSTIC TOUR. The stacked run will kick off in Chicago, IL on 3/7 and will wrap with international shows in The U.K. and Canada.

The newly revealed dates follow a limited fall run, which saw Moore playing all SOLD-OUT dates and audiences praising his stripped-down, intimate set. Charlie Worsham and vocal duo, Muscadine Bloodline are set to join Moore on select dates next year. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 14 at 10am local time at www.kipmoore.net/tour.

ROOM TO SPARE: ACOUSTIC TOUR DATES

3/7/19 Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center**

3/8/19 Carmel, IN – The Palladium**

3/9/19 Bowling Green, KY – SKYPAC**

3/14/19 Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre*

3/15/19 Ottumwa, IA – Bridge View Events Center*

3/16/19 Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre*

3/21/19 Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theatre**

3/22/19 Athens, OH – Memorial Auditorium**

3/23/19 Richmond, VA – The National**

3/28/19 Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre**

3/29/19 Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts**

3/30/19 Hanford, CA – Fox Theatre**

4/18/19 Moncton, NB – Capitol Theater

4/19/19 Halifax, NS – Casino Nova Scotia

4/20/19 Charlottetown, PEI – Confederation Centre of the Arts

4/25/19 Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre**

4/26/19 Macon, GA – The Grand Opera House**

4/27/19 McMinnville, TN – Cumberland Caverns**

5/2/19 Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre**

5/3/19 New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre**

5/4/19 Burlington, VT – Flynn Center**

5/9/19 Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse**

5/10/19 Portland, ME – The State Theatre**

5/11/19 Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre**

5/26/19 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

5/27/19 Glasgow, UK – Fruitmarket

5/29/19 Birmingham, UK – Town Hall

5/30/19 London, UK – Cadogan Hall

*Dates with Charlie Worsham

**Dates with Muscadine Bloodline