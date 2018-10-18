Kip Moore Announces Release of Acoustic EP and Tour

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore announced he will release ROOM TO SPARE: THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS EP on November 16. Driven by a promise to fans to share an acoustic EP, Moore shared further insight into the project exclusively with American Songwriter, including the creative process that went in to the seven-song collection and co-writing five of the tracks. Fans can pre-order the upcoming release here.

Audiences across the country will also be able to experience the new tracks live this fall as Moore also revealed a limited Room To Spare: Acoustic Tour kicking off in Milwaukee, WI on 11/29 and stopping in Des Moines, IA (11/30), Emporia, KS (12/1), and Akron, OH (12/8), inviting special guests Charlie Worsham and Jillian Jacqueline to join him on the special stint. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 19 at 10am local time here. Moore is currently out on the road proving why he is “one of country music’s most tireless and powerful live draws” (Rolling Stone), as he headlines his stacked AFTER THE SUNBURN TOUR.

ROOM TO SPARE: THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS showcases Moore’s signature sound in a stripped-down setting, as his gritty vocals resonate through each track. The collection opens with an acoustic spin on fan-favorite and live-show staple “Plead The Fifth,” and keeps the momentum going with the hook-driven “Tennessee Boy.” The longing and reflective “It Ain’t California,” offers another stand-out moment and also sees Moore collaborate with upcoming tourmate Charlie Worsham, who has co-writer and studio credits throughout the release.

ROOM TO SPARE: THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS Track List:

1. Plead The Fifth (Acoustic Version)

(Luke Dick, Josh Kear)

2. Tennessee Boy

(Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

3. Love You To The Moon

(Charlie Worsham, Natalie Hemby, Luke Dick)

4. It Ain’t California

(Kip Moore, Charlie Worsham, Jon Mabe)

5. Wish It Was Me

(Kip Moore, Adam Browder, Scott Stepakoff, Dan Couch)

6. Come Home With You

(Kip Moore, Troy Verges, Blair Daly)

7. Part Of Growing Up

(Kip Moore, Josh Miller, Andrew DeRoberts)