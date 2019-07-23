Kip Moore Announces Bud Light Dive Bar Tour + Extends Acoustic Tour

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore announced he will serve a special live stint as part of a six-date BUD LIGHT DIVE BAR TOUR . Set to take place across the U.S., the popular BUD LIGHT DIVE BAR series is known for bringing sell-out artists to intimate dive bar stages.

The exclusive run will kick-off in Detroit, MI on 8/15 and fans can only win tickets beginning today, July 22nd through radio contesting, social media promotion and giveaways. For more information and to enter for a chance to win, visit kipmooredivebartour.com.

Moore also shared today that he will continue his “wildly successful” (Chicago Tribune) ROOM TO SPARE: ACOUSTIC TOUR for a third leg, following two previously sold-out runs meeting capacity crowds at every stop in the U.S., Canada and The U.K. The unique setting sees Moore strip back his notorious live show, with an intimate acoustic approach that engages the audience on another level. Moore has invited special guests Tucker Beathard, Devin Dawson and Kylie Morgan along for select dates, with the run set to begin in Grand Rapids, MI on 10/10. Tickets will go on sale beginning July 26th at 10am local time at kipmoore.net.

“Connecting with people through our live show brings me pure joy,” explained Moore. “I’m really looking forward to the Bud Light Dive Bar dates as it will take us back to where we started and where our journey began. It also gives us the opportunity to get a little wild with the show. Then we’ll be able to strip it back down this fall with the next leg of acoustic dates. The rapport we’ve felt with the crowds through the acoustic shows has been really special and I’m so glad the fans are enjoying it and we get to bring it to even more cities.”

BUD LIGHT DIVE BAR TOUR Dates

8/15 Detroit, MI (Royal Oak, MI)

8/16 Cleveland, OH

8/17 Cincinnati, OH

8/20 Indianapolis, IN

8/22 Chicago, IL

8/23 Madison, WI