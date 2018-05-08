KIOK/Tri-Cities, WA Raises Money To Abolish Locals’ Medical Debt

Kudos to STEPHENS MEDIA Country KIOK (94.9 THE WOLF)/TRI-CITIES, WA, which raised more than $47,800 during the morning duo’s three-day “ADAM & JEN’S MILLION DOLLAR DIFFERENCE RADIOTHON” last week. The funds will go towards paying off more than $1 million in medical debt for people in the TRI-CITIES area.

The station partnered with RIP MEDICAL DEBT, which purchases medical debt for pennies on the dollar and are able to help abolish the debt. In the coming weeks, RIP MEDICAL DEBT will send letters in the mail to locals to inform them that their medical debt has been abolished.