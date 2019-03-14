Kings of Leon Sample King of Country’s ‘Amarillo by Morning’ at RodeoHouston

Kings of Leon made their RodeoHouston debut on Tuesday (March 12) and made friends with the locals by sampling George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning” during their song “Back Down South.”

“One of the first concerts we ever played was actually at a rodeo. It was a really small rodeo in Alabama, I think. So it’s an honor to be able to play here, thank you,” KOL lead singer Caleb Followill told the crowd, according to HoustonPress.

The rock band’s transition from “Back Down South” into Strait’s country classic was a big hit with the Texas crowd — fans went wild when they realized what was happening.

Nashville natives Kings of Leon’s performance preceded Strait’s return to the Houston Rodeo this Sunday (March 17). The King of Country last at appeared the iconic rodeo in 2013 — 80K fans attended that show — and 2007 before that. Strait is a staple of the event, having first performed more than 35 years ago. In 1996, he was inducted into RodeoHouston’s Star Trail of Fame in recognition of his musical contribution to the rodeo. Straight is only one of eight artists to receive this recognition since the first entertainer performed in 1942.

Strait will debut his latest studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, on March 29 with twelve new original songs on the album. Look for him to perform live on the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7 at 8PM ET on CBS, hosted by Reba McEntire.