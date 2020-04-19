King Moe Drops Hard-Hitting New Single, “The Legend”

As he stands on the brink of success, rapper, songwriter and music producer King Moe drops off a brand new single, “The Legend”. The hard-hitting record picks up where previous releases like ‘O.I.L. (Obstacles In Life)’ and ‘T.W.H.T.(The West Hell Theories)’ left off, blending bass-heavy production with gritty lyricism and depth. Stylish flows mixed with Hip Hop’s defiant voice put King Moe’s raw talent on full display, showcasing his drive and knack for creating innovative sounds that are currently putting him on the map.

Focusing on vivid storytelling, “The Legend” finds King Moe’s sharp intellect shining throughout, leaving listeners intrigued by his story and ready to delve into his extensive discography. After living with “The Legend”, it will be fully apparent to listeners that King Moe is the next new wave. Since embarking on his career, not only has the Ninja Punch Musicaffiliate put together a solid collection of hits and amassed several thousand streams, but he has steadily built a fanbase full of loyal supporters, letting the game know it’s only a matter of time untilKing Moeis a household name. Tap in with “The Legend” on all digital streaming platforms and stay tuned for more from North Carolina’s up next: King Moe!

About King Moe

Terrence Lemont Faison (born April 22, 1993), known professionally as King Moe, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer from Goldsboro, North Carolina. King Moe started taking his career seriously while he was active duty in the US Army. He is affiliated with Active military and veteran musicians in a collective called Ninja Punch Music. NPM is run by TMR aka The Marine Rapper. King Moe is mostly known for his appearance on DFD music’s album Hits The Collection. In 2019 they released a song called “Bands On The Way”, which features King Moe and legendary hip-hop recording artist/record producer Pastor Troy.

Although King Moe represents North Carolina with passion he was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania. At the age of 6 he was always singing and showing off in front of a camera. Every family reunion his family expected him to sing he says “It was like a tradition”. King Moe wrote his first rap at 11 years of age and recorded his first record at 12 and since then has not stopped. Raw lyricism with catchy melodies is his signature sound.

