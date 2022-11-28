Kimberly Dawn Releases Christmas Single “Life Changing”

Singer-songwriter Kimberly Dawn releases her highly anticipated Christmas single, “Life Changing.” This holiday season, Kimberly’s message is about the giving spirit of helping others. “What can I give, what actions can I take to be Life Changing. Make this world a better place. Life Changing, show somebody else some grace.” The song and lyric video is a heartfelt reflection of going the distance for someone in need, and realizing that all it takes is a little bit of giving and sharing to create a Life Changing experience this Christmas. Listen Here Lyric Video Here The sincere lyrics, penned by Kimberly Dawn, Brian Payne, and co-written with Grammy-nominated producer Kent Wells, who has worked with Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Kenny Rogers, are a holiday anthem that brings to light the different types of giving we can do. Christmas music is surely an all-time favorite once-a-year tradition, but “Life Changing” can be a song you listen to all year long. Not only is it a Christmas song, but it speaks volumes about how someone’s heart will be rewarded in return. That really is the true spirit of giving. Kimberly says, “I knew that when I was writing this song that I wanted it to be powerful and thought-provoking. I love the way that Kent works as a producer because he really hears sounds and really knows how to pull a song together to give it that special sound.” Tugging at your heartstrings, this song will leave the listener reflecting on what they can do this holiday season to help make a difference. There are plenty of ways we can help make the world a brighter place, whether it’s ‘giving, sharing, hoping, helping, and saving.’ The songs allow us to capture and express the joy, deviation, and inspirational spirit of the holiday season this December. Listen Here Lyric Video Here

Kimberly Dawn Bio

Kimberly Dawn is a country music singer-songwriter. Using her natural talent, Kimberly expresses an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience. Integrity, Honesty, and Strength are core themes in Kimberly’s songwriting. Songs such as The Bottle (101.4K views) and ’93 (375.2K views) are a great representation of her empowering songwriting. With 476.6K combined streams on Spotify, Kimberly’s song “Slow Dancing’ in the Dark” was nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Most recently, Kimberly Dawn released her new single and music video, “Deere John,” (106K views), which was featured on CMT Australia.

As a mother, Kimberly boldly took control of her musical passions after having her four children, when she began learning the guitar and piano. She feels particularly empowered to share her experiences balancing life as a mother and wife with her music career. As a National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) ambassador, Kimberly strives to openly share the story of her own personal mental health journey to inspire and uplift others. Her song “The Bottle” highlights the real pain of those struggling with mental health and addiction issues.

The Canadian-born singer-songwriter has been influenced by the likes of Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, and Whitney Houston. Now Kimberly’s glammed-up bohemian style is revamping country music. Kimberly’s musical background diverse, having worked with the likes of Jeff Cohen (The Band Perry, Sugarland, Josh Groban), David Berg (Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood), Gregory Friia (Consuelo Costin, Eric Paslay, Bonnie Tyler), and Anthony Mazza (Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Ja Rule). She has performed many times at the historic L.A. House of Blues and opened for Wilson Phillips in 2015. In 2014, Kimberly opened for Brooke White (American Idol Season: 7 5th place) at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. As of 2022, Kimberly has been recording her new music with Kent Wells and Don Miggs. Kent Wells is known for his work with Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Kenny Rogers. Miggs is known for his work with Tower of Power, Mick Fleetwood, Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty and Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins.

LA Fashion, Nashville Country Music Magazine, Nashville Music Guide, The Tennessee Star, and New Music Weekly have featured Kimberly’s authentic and unique approach to country music. She has also been featured on popular podcasts such as “Everything with Ali Levine”. In May 2022, she partnered with MAGIC Tradeshow to perform on the opening day of their first ever Nashville MAGIC show. Kimberly currently has an ongoing brand partnership with Nashville, TN, based vintage woman owned boot company Planet Cowboy. This past summer, Kimberly released a duet, “Do I Love You,” with Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Paul Anka. Paul has worked with notable acts such as Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra.

Music Milestones and Reviews

She has performed many times for the historic L.A. House of Blues

Performed for Regard Magazine’s red-carpet 10th anniversary event

“Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” was nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Her recent singles “‘93”, “The Bottle” and “Nashville” have amassed almost 764,000 streams on Spotify “‘93” broke Sirius XM Canada, added to daily rotation

Featured on popular podcasts such as “Everything with Ali Levine”

Opened for Wilson Phillips in 2015

In 2014, Kimberly opened for Brooke White (Season 7 American Idol 5th place) at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza.

“Deere John” single and music video debuted on CMT Australia

“Deere John” featured on Vevo’s ‘New Country & Roots Canada’ playlist

