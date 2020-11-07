Kimberly Dawn Makes Merry This Holiday Season To The Cheerful Sounds of “Christmas On My Mind”

Savor the sounds of the holidays in “Christmas On My Mind,” the newest self-released Platinum Edition album from Canadian-born country artist Kimberly Dawn. Once again, the talented singer/ songwriter behind “Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” – nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards – captures the fullness of life in song, adding her characteristic positivity and authentic spirit to timeless holiday classics. Plus, discover fresh, fun seasonal ballads like “Cali Christmas” that are sure to become cherished wintertime favorites for years to come.

“Holiday music brings people together in a special way,” explains Dawn. “This time of year is usually filled with such love and good cheer – I wanted to create an album that could serve as a reminder that it still can be.”

The thoughtful compilation includes the beautiful traditional anthems “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” plus pop favorites like “Last Christmas” masterfully covered in Dawn’s own acoustic style. Fresh, upbeat originals like “Dear Santa” get toes tapping as a playful soundtrack for gathering around the tree or filling stockings with goodies. Featured in the movie Beverly Hills Christmas (2015), “Cali Christmas” contrasts the snowy holiday vibes of colder climates, inviting everyone to soak up the warm sun rays and sing along: “with the sand between my toes, I’ll keep my glow.”

Settle in by the fire to the joyful melodies of “Christmas On My Mind,” and fill your heart with family in Dawn’s bonus track, “Wrap Me Up (Home for Christmas).” “Wishing This Christmas” uplifts spirits with a comforting carol for loved ones far away. In “Christmas Everyday,” Dawn celebrates the feeling of the holidays all year long with a bubbly ballad set to a rhythmic pop tune: “we don’t need a mistletoe between us to make carolers sing, jingle bells ring – every day with you feels like Christmas.”

Discover "Christmas On My Mind – Platinum Edition" the latest original album from Kimberly Dawn. Get more of talented musician and singer/ songwriter Kimberly Dawn online at www.OfficialKimberlyDawn.com. Learn more about her love for giving back through raising funds for the Cancer Cartel – in honor of October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month – along with other outreach efforts.

About Kimberly Dawn:

Kimberly Dawn is a country singer/ songwriter using her natural talent for storytelling and music to express an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience. Through original songs like “Cadillac Lovers” and “Slow Dancin’ in the Dark”- nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards – the Canadian-born musician shares timeless stories of real-life triumph in the never-ending struggle to find bold purpose and powerful self-love. As a mother of four, Dawn’s personal journey toward creating inner strength and balance on the road to living out her passion is one to which many women can relate, and one that she feels particularly suited to tell. “All through growing up, raising a family, and finding myself, music got me past the most difficult times. If my song gives someone else strength to get through the day, then I’ve done what I set out to do.” Dawn earned her stripes opening for Wilson Phillips in 2015, along with performances at Los Angeles’ House of Blues and celebrity red-carpet charity events. She has also featured on popular podcasts such as Stripdt Down with Ali Levine and All About You. Don’t miss her popular singles, “Nashville” (released February of 2020) and ‘93 , along with a weekly blog where she shares the inspirational experiences behind the music. Get a daily dose of Kimberly Dawn now on Spotify and follow along with 50,000 fans on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.