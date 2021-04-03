Kimberly Dawn Digs Deep in New Single, Speaking Out on Mental Illness

May is national Mental Health Awareness month, and country artist Kimberly Dawn will be releasing her new single “The Bottle” co-written with Jeff Cohen, multi-award-winning songwriter on May 6th, with a message about mental health following a year in which many have suffered. Dawn has committed to sharing her own personal story and encouraging others to participate in the “You are Not Alone” campaign with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The Nashville-based singer/songwriter is best known for setting real life to music in original songs like “‘93” and award-nominated “Slow Dancin’ in the Dark.” In her latest release, “The Bottle,” Dawn gives voice to the pain of so many struggling with depression and loneliness, bravely confronting the often-stigmatized topic of mental health in a heartfelt, soulful ballad.

“We all live alone with our mistakes,” Dawn sings in her newest title: “hanging onto hope it ain’t too late — and while I’m waiting on a second chance, watching water slip through my hands.”

Behind the song itself lies a hopeful message of courage and connection to community. She intends to spread the word in partnership with NAMI, the largest grassroots mental health organization in the US providing advocacy, education, support, and public awareness. The goal: a better life for all who struggle with mental health challenges. Through their 2021 campaign, “You Are Not Alone,” the group invites the American public to share true stories of struggle and success in managing mental illness. Along with educating the broader public on the rising issue within our country, Dawn’s mission in joining with NAMI is to inspire hope and decrease feelings of isolation.

“Over a year since Coronavirus first arrived, people are struggling more than ever with loneliness and disconnection,” says Dawn. “This song is meant to be a powerful reminder that we all need help sometimes. There’s no shame in reaching out to friends when you’re in need — and let’s strive to be that voice of support in the lives of others.”

Find “The Bottle” on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora beginning May 6, 2021. Learn more about Canadian-born singer/songwriter Kimberly Dawn and explore the latest releases, show dates, music videos, articles, and more at www.OfficialKimberlyDawn.com. Join Dawn’s growing Instagram community @OfficallyKimberlyDawn for daily inspiration, plus a peek into the life of a talented country artist and mother of four.

About Kimberly Dawn:

Kimberly Dawn is a country singer/ songwriter using her natural talent for storytelling and music to express an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience. Through original songs like “Cadillac Lovers” and “Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” — nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards — the Canadian-born musician shares timeless stories of real-life triumph in the never-ending struggle to find bold purpose and powerful self-love. As a mother of four, Dawn’s personal journey toward creating inner strength and balance on the road to living out her passion is one to which many women can relate, and one that she feels particularly suited to tell. “All through growing up, raising a family, and finding myself, music got me past the most difficult times. If my song gives someone else strength to get through the day, then I’ve done what I set out to do.” Dawn earned her stripes opening for Wilson Phillips in 2015, along with performances at Los Angeles’ House of Blues and celebrity red-carpet charity events. She has also featured on popular podcasts such as Stripdt Down with Ali Levine and All About You. Don’t miss her brand new single, “The Bottle” — set to drop May 6th — or her weekly blog at www.OfficialKimberlyDawn.com, where she shares the inspirational experiences behind the music. Get a daily dose of Kimberly Dawn now on Spotify and follow along with 50,000 fans on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.

About the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI):

Envisioning a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares, NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. Now the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, NAMI began as a small group of families gathered around a kitchen table in 1979. It has since blossomed into the nation’s leading voice on mental health. Today, we are an alliance of more than 600 local Affiliates and 48 State Organizations who work in your community to raise awareness and provide support and education that was not previously available to those in need. Learn more at NAMI.org and discover the 2021 “You Are Not Alone” campaign at NotAlone.NAMI.org.