Kim Carson Returns To WDEF (Sunny 92.3)/Chattanooga, TN

BAHAKEL AC WDEF (SUNNY 92.3)/CHATTANOOGA brings back KIM CARSON as co-host of THE SUNNY MORNING SHOW WITH JAMES HOWARD. CARSON spent five years with SUNNY 92.3 from 2011 to 2016 alongside HOWARD and LUTHER MASINGILL.

VP/GM BERNIE BARKER said, “SUNNY listeners will now have two of our area’s top radio personalities to wake up with. We’re excited to continue WDEF Radio’s live, local tradition on an even deeper level.”

Station Manager & Dir./Programming DANNY HOWARD added, “THE SUNNY 92.3 MORNING SHOW will be adding several fresh, fun and entertaining segments while continuing our commitment to our community. We’ll also continue to offer the widest variety of music in THE TENNESSEE VALLEY and NORTH GEORGIA area.”