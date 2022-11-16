Kilough’s ‘States Between’ Brings Listeners Places In A Dreamy Spirit

Drawing inspiration from artists such as Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan, Kilough created the ‘States Between’ EP while traveling across America – from songwriting in Boston, to recording in Atlanta, and adding finishing touches in Los Angeles and Nashville. “It was so rewarding to see these past few years take on a life of their own through these songs and stories. All the late nights and road trips that went into ‘States Between’ were well worth it. From Carolina to Tennessee, the music always brought me home,” says Kilough. Stemming from her own experiences, Kilough hopes listeners will hear a little of themselves in her music.