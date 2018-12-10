Kill Shelter’s Debut Album “Damage” Brings Together Underground Artists from Around the World.

Kill Shelter has brought together a host of underground talent from around the globe to feature on his debut album “Damage” on Unknown Pleasures Records. This unique recording features vocal contributions and collaborations from Hante. (FR), Buzz Kull (AUS), Delphine Coma (US), Antipole (NOR), undertheskin (PL), Killjoi (US), The Shyness of Strangers (CA), Pedro Code (Iamtheshadow – PT), Nate Jespersen (ultrviolence – CA), New Haunts (UK) and Bragolin (NL). The album was mastered by Eric Van Wonterghem at Prodam-Berlin (DE).

All the tracks on “Damage” are themed around the physical and psychological hurt that we cause to ourselves, others and the world around us. The themes are dark, dystopian, melancholic, introspective and, at times, deeply disturbing.

“Following a series of remixes, I decided that I wanted to create an album that was reflective and representative of the scene as is stands today from a global perspective. I am forever grateful to all the artists that took part and for giving up their time and talent for the project. I personally admire and respect all of the artists individually and they all have incredible voices and musicianship that range from everything from Coldwave to Dark Rock.

It was an ambitious project from the start especially with the timescales but I had a strong vision of what Kill Shelter was and who I wanted involved. Technology and the internet played a massive part in making this achievable and I was blown away by the professionalism and quality of work of all the artists involved.”

– Kill Shelter

“When I listened to Kill Shelter’s complete album I was struck by the scale, the beauty and the lyricism of the voices and the guitars on this stunning debut. For fans of The Sisters of Mercy or Fields of the Nephilim, this album will have the same impact as hearing “First and Last and Always” or “Dawnrazor” for the very first time. With a truly contemporary twist, this is the great return of British Gothic Rock!!

– Pedro Peñas Robles / Unknown Pleasures Records owner (and founding member of HIV+, Fluxus and Adan & Ilse)

Damage is available to stream and order via Unknown Pleasures Records [UPR094].

https://hivmusic1.bandcamp.com/album/damage-gothic-rock-darkwave-upr094

DOWNLOAD PRESS PACK

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f7see1wyoal5yyr/AADhnWeycNmiLPRRQYh6ZHkja?dl=0

BODIES FT. BUZZ KULL OFFICIAL VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xiu0XgO27QU