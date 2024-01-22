Kilberry Music’s New Release “Stand Up”

Kilberry Music is very proud of our new song Stand Up which is a rock anthem about standing up for your human rights. This song focuses on how some politicians and the mega rich are trying to take away your right to choose and live your life the way you want. We strongly believe that all people are born with these rights and all of us need to stand up to preserve them.

Kevin Kilberry is an award winning Songwriter creating music across different genres. Kevin and his musical collaborator Jon Rappa, an award winning composer, have produced many songs in the categories of R&B, Country, Rock, Folk, Gospel/Inspirational, Blues, Indi Pop and Indi Rock.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kevin Kilberry & Jon Rappa

Song Title: Stand Up

Publishing: Kevin Kilberry

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Stand Up

Record Label: Kilberry Music