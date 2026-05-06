Kiki Kramer Blends Greek Mythology With Groupie Culture on Alt-Pop Single “dionysus”

Kiki Kramer, recently named “Alt-Pop’s Newest It Girl” by PopDust, has released a reflective, dark-pop single, “dionysus,” via Suretone Records. The song, inspired by Kramer’s love of Greek mythology, gives a cutting observation on modern fangirl culture, vibrating with a seductive edge and gritty depth. The track follows her previous singles, “relevant” and “shot in the dark,” racking up over 600K YouTube views collectively, earning airplay on SIRIUS XM and MTV, and garnering her a loyal following on TikTok and Instagram. “dionysus” is now available on all streaming platforms, and the music video can be seen on her YouTube channel.

Kiki Kramer weaves sultry alt-pop tones to paint a late-night soundscape that navigates the obsession and envy that come with idolizing someone. The song surreptitiously takes aim at patriarchal fixation and digital validation, while simultaneously exploring a paradoxical jealousy. “‘dionysus’ is about a parasocial crush I once had on a rising celebrity,” Kramer says. “I compare the experience to one of my favorite Greek tragedies, The Bacchae, in which the god, Dionysus, possesses an entire village of women, leading them into the woods to drink, have sex, and ultimately murder the ruler of Thebes. It’s a story that eerily echoes the Manson murders.” References to the infamous family are soaked in with growling refrains like, “With you boy, it’s bacchic / One of Manson’s girls / Yeah my king’s been crowned.” The track opens with the sound of a camera shutter and eerie vocal hums capturing the song’s dark sonic texture, while pointed lyrics drive the message home. “The song serves as a playful but biting commentary on groupie culture, and the disturbing lengths some women will go to for the attention and praise of powerful men,” Kramer shares. The track also explores gender envy. “There’s a complicated jealousy I sometimes feel toward the very men I lust after. Do I want to be with him or be him?” This concept of idolization is showcased in lines like, “Baby spin me under blue lights / I can’t even lie like I’m obsessed / Hold me tightly for the paparazzi,” evoking the gender archetypes of fame. With industrial-driven production by Dov Igel and Tyler Culbreath, and executive production from legendary music executive Jordan Schur, known for launching the careers of Limp Bizkit and Staind with his label Flip Records, “dionysus” easily captures NYC’s after-hours noir aesthetic.

Inspired by New York City nightlife, kawaii fashion, astrology, and the perils of dating in the iGeneration, Kiki Kramer brings a new voice to pop music, emboldened with a self-aware edge, turning vulnerability, internet culture, and heartbreak into sharp, witty storytelling in songs that announce an artistry speaking for a new generation. Her work caught the attention of Jordan Schur, former President of Geffen/MCA Records Group, who signed her to his label, Suretone Records, and took the reins to manage her career. Her music has been featured in Galore Magazine, Radar Online, PopDust, and, most recently, in the trailer for Lionsgate’s 2026 film, Do Not Enter.

“dionysus” marks the 3rd single off of Kiki Kramer’s forthcoming EP, set to be released by Suretone Records, home to artists like The Cure, Limp Bizkit, and DeD. The addictively, grunge-tinged dark-pop track further elevates Kramer’s already well-curated sonic palette. “dionysus” is now available to watch on YouTube and for streaming on all digital platforms. For more information and updates on Kiki Kramer, follow her on TikTok (@kiki) and Instagram (@KikiKramer), and be sure to check out her website, KikiKramerMusic.com.