KIDS’ MUSIC SUPERSTAR LAURIE BERKNER’S NEW AUDIBLE ORIGINAL SERIES: “LAURIE BERKNER’S SONG AND STORY KITCHEN”

Bestselling children’s recording artist and preschool television favorite Laurie Berkner is thrilled to announce her collaboration with Audible. Laurie’s new Audible Original series, Laurie Berkner’s Song and Story Kitchen, will debut on November 2, 2018.

Laurie Berkner and the Laurie Berkner Band have filled countless venues nationwide with adoring fans, selling millions of albums, songs, and videos. Now young listeners ages 3 – 8 can join Laurie and her buddy, Thelonious Pig (Josiah Gaffney), as she whips up yummy food, songs, and stories in Laurie Berkner’s Song and Story Kitchen.

Each chapter of this whimsical Audible Original features a different food and tells a new story set in the magical world of Juniper Fields with Laurie’s friends: Oscar Beebee the bumblebee, Layla Meeska the mouse, Tallulah Jones the dinosaur, and ferret cousins Victor Vito and Freddie Vasco.

Along with original new music, fans will hear recordings of some of the Laurie Berkner Band’s greatest hits, with Susie Lampert on keyboard, Bob Golden on drums and percussion, and Brady Rymer on bass. In addition to learning gentle lessons through Laurie’s storytelling and upbeat songs, families will receive a free PDF of Laurie’s favorite recipes. There’s even a musical bonus chapter at the end!

Those familiar with Berkner’s iconic songs, such as “We Are The Dinosaurs,” “Victor Vito,” “The Goldfish (Let’s Go Swimming),” and “I’m Gonna Catch You,” will hear the music throughout the series and recognize themes and imagery playfully reimagined in the vibrant world of Juniper Fields.

Laurie Berkner’s Song and Story Kitchen will be available to Audible members for free during the month of November. The November price for non-members will be $5.95 for the entire series. After November, the series price will be $5.95 for everyone. Pre-orders are now available and may be placed HERE.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie “the undisputed queen of kindie rock.” Time Magazine lauded her as “a kind of sippy-cup Sheryl Crow … Berkner inhabits a kid’s curious perspective in her lyrics and pens folk-pop melodies that bear repeated — very repeated — listenings.” The Wall Street Journal called Laurie “one of the most popular children’s performers in America … her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups.” NPR’s All Things Considered declared, “Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”