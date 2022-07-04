Kids’ Music Icon Laurie Berkner Releases Special 25th Anniversary Edition of Her First Album, “Whaddaya Think of That?”

This year, kids’ music legend Laurie Berkner celebrates the 25th anniversary of the release of her iconic first album,Whaddaya Think of That? To mark the occasion, a fully remastered 25th anniversary special edition of the album was just released on all streaming platforms on the KIDZ BOP label.

Whaddaya Think of That? was the first studio recording to include Laurie’s now-classic song, “We Are the Dinosaurs,” along with other songs destined to become fan favorites, like “I Know a Chicken,” “The Cat Came Back,” and “These Are My Glasses.”

“It’s amazing how it feels like both a lifetime ago and just yesterday that I was in a basement studio recording my first album, Whaddaya Think of That?, with a sign on the wall that said ‘Remember: It’s for the kids!,’” says Laurie Berkner. “I’m so grateful to be celebrating 25 incredible years of music, learning, exploration, and FUN!”

Pre-orders are now available for a limited edition 25th anniversary vinyl version of Whaddaya Think of That?, which will be released on November 18, 2022.

As a leader and innovator in kids’/family music and entertainment (television, books, albums, musicals, videos, concerts, an audio series, and more) for a quarter of a century, Laurie Berkner has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues. During the Covid-19 pandemic when touring was not possible, Laurie produced 10 live-streamed, full-length concerts for families, and she offered over 100 mini-shows, free of charge, on Facebook and Instagram Live, many of which served as fundraisers for charities to support families and children.

Laurie Berkner has released 14 bestselling, award-winning albums. Her 15th album – her second Christmas album – is due out later this year. With more than 230 million views on her YouTube channel, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs are beloved by families worldwide, including household staples like “We Are the Dinosaurs,” “Victor Vito,” “Waiting for the Elevator,” “The Goldfish (Let’s Go Swimming),” and “Moon Moon Moon.”

The first artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., Laurie Berkner was featured in nearly all the episodes of the channel’s Jack’s Big Music Show. She also helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. Laurie created two Laurie Berkner’s Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs, the most recent of which were published by Simon & Schuster. She wrote the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children’s musicals produced by New York City Children’s Theater: Wanda’s Monster, The Amazing Adventures of Harvey and the Princess, and Interstellar Cinderella.

USA Today named Laurie “the undisputed queen of kindie rock.” The New York Times dubbed her “the Adele of the preschool crowd.” The Wall Street Journal called Laurie “one of the most popular children’s performers in America … her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups.” Business Insider praised Laurie as “the gold standard of the children’s music world.” NPR’s All Things Considered declared, “Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

What sets Laurie apart? She displays an instinctive understanding of children’s natural rhythms and energy, which keeps kids enraptured and brings parents and caregivers happily along for the ride. Laurie finds inspiration in her audience. “I want to create songs that matter for children,” she says. “I was singing once and saw a four-year-old girl shut her eyes and start swaying to the music. I thought, ‘That’s the reason I got into music.’ It keeps me wanting to do more.”

Album Details: Whaddaya Think of That?

Label: KIDZ BOP

SRP: $10.99 download

Run time: 48 minutes

Laurie Berkner Performance Highlights – June – August 2022

July 16 – Highland Park, IL – The Ravinia Festival

July 29 – Whitehouse Station, NJ – New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning

August 6 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

August 27 – Findlay, OH – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

August 28 – Sandusky, OH – Jackson Street Pier