Kid Souf Brings Haunting Melodies in “The One That Makes Me Cry”

DJ and singer/songwriter Kid Souf is giving listeners another glimpse into his world. His newest single, “The One That Makes Me Cry,” features a haunting beat while staying true to his staple electronic sonics. The track follows the themes of hardships and downfalls one feels when reflecting on the times they’ve been taken for granted. Whether it be in romantic relationships, friendships, or even colleagues, the feeling of being used is one that can be difficult to overcome. Kid Souf reflects on his own need to overcome this and become a stronger person.

Previously, Kid Souf released his electrifying singles, “Waterproof Mascara” and “Lover Boy.” All in lead up to his upcoming EP, Kid Souf continues to showcase his complex storytelling.

“This track perfectly summed up a lot of my relationships. I don’t know why but I always find myself falling for people that take me for granted. Maybe it’s that due to my desire to constantly chase after goals, but it’s obviously not super healthy and is something I’m working on.” – Kid Souf

Philadelphia native, Kid Souf, brings his flair of late 70s and early 80s disco music back to his city. Combining these tropes with the maximalist style of 2010s pop, Kid Souf has perfected his classic sound for the modern world stage. Kid Souf experienced hardships growing up as a queer child in a hyper-religious cult in the early 2000s. Longing for connection with the outside world, he soon found himself listening to his secret radio on the lowest volume possible after his family fell asleep. He would listen to local top 40 stations all night, every night. The sounds of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and many more from that era still inspire him today. As a way out of a dark time, pop music and culture soon became his biggest obsession and inspired the intricate, catchy, wall of sound that Kid Souf is known for today.

“The One That Makes Me Cry” is available from streaming across all DSPs today.