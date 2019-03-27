Kid Rock Goes Golfing With Donald Trump Decked Out in Red, White and Blue

Kid Rock turned to Instagram to share a picture of himself on the golf course with President Donald Trump on Sunday (March 24).

The rap-rocker-turned-country-singer is an unabashed fan of the controversial president, and he posted a picture of himself on the golf course with Trump, clad in a short-sleeve sweater over a white shirt and red, white and blue pants.

“Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!” he wrote to accompany the photo on Instagram.

The shot came on the same day that Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into Russia’s hacking of America’s 2016 presidential election, which Barr claimed exonerated Trump of any wrongdoing both in colluding with the Russians and obstructing justice. Mueller’s report concluded that there was no firm evidence that Trump or members of his campaign colluded with Russians to fix the election, but stopped short of clearing the former real estate magnate and reality television star of obstructing justice. Multiple other investigations into Trump’s alleged wrongdoing are currently proceeding in various state jurisdictions in the United States justice system.

Kid Rock is an unapologetic Trump supporter. The rapper and sometime country singer released a line of merchandise online in December of 2016 that praised Trump and taunted those who voted against him the 2016 election, including a T-shirt that referred to all of the U.S. states that voted against Trump as “Dumbf–kistan.”

The singer and rapper announced that he was running for a Senate seat in July of 2017, and later revealed in October of 2017 that the whole thing was a joke. In April of 2017, he visited Trump in the Oval Office alongside classic rocker Ted Nugent and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.