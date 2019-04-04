Kid Cudi Cast in New Movie Dreamland Alongside Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, More

Dreamland is an upcoming movie by director Nicholas Jarecki (Arbitrage) that will star Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Rodriguez. Now, more actors have been announced for the cast, including Avatar star Sam Worthington, “Game of Thrones” actress Indira Varma, and Scott Mescudi, better known to the world as Kid Cudi. Described by Deadline as an “opioid thriller,” Dreamland will following the lives of different individuals involved in drugs in various ways. Cudi will play an FDA investigator in the new film.

Cudi’s last album, his collaborative LP Kids See Ghosts with Kanye West, was released last year. Prior to that, his last album was 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’.