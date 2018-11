iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 93.3)/SAN DIEGO will once again put on its FREECEMBER concert and to drive. LOGAN, MADISON BEER, and JACK & JACK will perform at the HILTON SAN DIEGO BAYFRONT on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1st at 10a. Admission is free to those who bring a new, unwrapped toy for the SAN DIEGO BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF GREATER SAN DIEGO.