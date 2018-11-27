KHQT (Hot 103.1)/Las Cruces, NM Collects Food For The Community

Hosts Food Drive

ADAMS Top 40 KHQT (HOT 103.1)/LAS CRUCES, NM recently spent two days collecting food items in partnership with CASA DE PEREGRINOS and TOUCAN MARKET. During two days of 12 hours of live broadcasting, the station collected over 500 pounds of food and over $1000 for CASA DE PEREGRINOS, a non-profit emergency food program serving local residents.

KHQT PD/morning host JOEY HERNANDEZ commented, “I’m grateful to the staff for stepping up every year to make sure we help those in need in our community. The power of radio can have a great impact on a local community, and we want to continue doing our part to show that we love LAS CRUCES.”

ADAMS/LAS CRUCES Market Mgr. MIKE JENSEN added, “We admire how LAS CRUCES comes together to help the CASA DE PEREGRINOS Food Bank in our annual food drive. The community came through in a big way once again. I’m proud of our how HOT 103 staff rallied to help the food bank and LAS CRUCES families this THANKSGIVING.”