KFGE/Lincoln, NE Adds Harper Davis As MD/Afternoons

NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN, NE has added HARPER DAVIS as MD/afternoon personality. DAVIS joins from AC sister KSYZ/GRAND ISLAND, NE where she has been handling middays and social media/website duties. DAVIS’ Country radio experience includes time with LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN.

“I’m super pumped and excited to take on a new challenge,” DAVIS told ALL ACCESS. “Having Country back in my life is going to sooth my soul! I’ll be boot scootin’ my way in LINCOLN, NEBRASKA!” Added OM STEVE ALBERTSON, “We’re excited to welcome HARPER to FROGGY 98 afternoons. She’s really looking forward to returning to the format that’s her first love and taking on Music Director duties for LINCOLN’s #1 Country!” Congratulate DAVIS here.