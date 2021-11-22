“Keys To The Country,” Country Star Colt Ford’s New Six Song EP

Average Joes’ entertainer, Colt Ford, releases “Keys To The Country”, a six-song EP produced by Ford and Noah Gordon, and co-produced by Shannon Houchins. The new EP is available via all digital platforms.

Known for his all-star collaborations, “Keys To The Country,” continues the tradition with a star-studded lineup on the new EP. Featured are super-stars Kevin Gates and Jermaine Dupri on “Hood,” platinum-selling singer/songwriter, Josh Mirenda on “My Town,” RVSHVD, Dan Tyminski, and Vince Gill on “Keys To The Country,” hit songwriter Matt Stell on “Bad Beer,” and Jana Kramer on “If I Didn’t Know Better.”

Commenting on the title track, “Keys To The Country,” Taste of Country noted, “The up-tempo country-rock track has a little something musically for everybody, featuring Ford and Rvshvd in some staccato spoken-word and more melodic passages, down-home pure country chorus harmonies from Dan Tyminski and stuttering, sizzling electric guitar lines from Vince Gill in what surely be one of the most unexpected lineups in recent memory.”

People.com also remarked that “Ford seems poised to grab the reins of country music yet again, most notably via his rocker of a new single “When Country Comes Back” which celebrated his return to touring this past spring.

“Keys To The Country” Track List:

01 – “When Country Comes Back” – (Monty Criswell, Derek George, Taylor Phillips)

02 – “Hood” (feat. Kevin Gates & Jermaine Dupri) – (Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Brad Tursi, Kevin Gates)

03 – “Keys To The Country” (feat. Rvshvd, Vince Gill & Dan Tyminski) – (Colt Ford, Taylor Phillips, Josh Mirenda)

04 – “If I Didn’t Know Better” (feat. Jana Kramer) – (Taylor Phillips, Tebey Ottoh, Adam Doleac, Jeremy Bussey)

05 – “Bad Beer” (feat. Matt Stell) – (Taylor Phillips, Jay Brunswick, James Greylan, Jody Scott)

06 – “My Town” (feat. Josh Mirenda) – (Brock Berryhill, George Birge, Tommy Cecil, Evan Coffman, Cody Cooper)

ABOUT COLT FORD:

Colt Ford consistently blazes his own trail. By doing so, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment keeps up the pace as country’s preeminent independent maverick. Selling over three million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media, and hitting one billion-plus streams, the country artist’s dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean’s #1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s #1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide.”