KEXP to Acquire KREV/San Francisco Out of Bankruptcy

KEXP/Seattle has purchased KREV (92.7) in San Francisco and pending FCC approval and will assume full ownership and operation of the station within the next few months, reports the Seattle Times. This according to a donor email written by KEXP CEO Ethan Raup. The station formerly owned by Royce International was acquired from the Bankruptcy Estate of Golden State Broadcasting with a winning bid of $3.75 million as part of an auction on October 23.

The revamped Bay Area FM is expected to begin broadcasting in the next month or two, according to a KEXP spokesperson, who said, pending a few “technical and engineering details.” When it launches, it will air “more or less the same programming” as KEXP-FM/Seattle. The exception being a new Bay Area local show similar to KEXP’s “Audioasis” that it hopes to launch within the first six months.

Raup said in a statement, “We’re incredibly excited to explore this opportunity to grow KEXP’s platform both for music fans and artists alike. As we look ahead to taking to the airwaves in the Bay Area, we will work to further build out a sustainable plan to grow our connection between different musical and cultural communities and expand on our existing Bay Area audience – all while remaining firmly rooted in the Pacific Northwest.”