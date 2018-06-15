Kevin Weatherly Adds KAMP (AMP Radio)/Los Angeles PD Stripes, Chris Ebbott Named Radio.Com OM

ENTERCOM/LOS ANGELES SVP, Alternative KROQ and Adult Hits KCBS (JACK FM) PD KEVIN WEATHERLY has added PD duties for Top 40 KAMP (AMP RADIO). Also, Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES PD CHRIS EBBOTT has added OM duties for RADIO.COM.

“We are proud to cultivate our existing talent at ENTERCOM/LOS ANGELES,” said ENTERCOM/SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SVP/Market Manager JEFF FEDERMAN said. “KEVIN was the original architect of AMP almost 10 years ago. He was successful at creating a format lane that was duplicated across the country. With CHRIS EBBOTT focused on RADIO.COM in LOS ANGELES, we are guaranteed compelling, creative and innovative ideas that will lead to growth in our consumer base and expand our relationships with our clients.”