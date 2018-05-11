Kevin Quinn Watches His Home Burglarized – Live From The KRBE/Houston Studios

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON afternoon driver KEVIN QUINN was watching a little video on his phone recently, when he was shocked by what he saw.

No, he didn’t catch a trending YOUTUBE vid — but his installed surveillance cameras at his home stream to his phone — and QUINN checked in on the progress of his brand-new patio being built at home.What he saw was his contractor’s tools being stolen in real time.

“I saw a guy in a vest kind of skulking around my yard looking around. At first I didn’t think anything of it because I just thought it was a dude looking to read the meter,” QUINN told KHOU-TV. “Next thing I know he’s starting to mess around with one of the empty trucks and he starts unloading stuff from their tool box and putting in his trunk! Then I knew he wasn’t a meter reader.”

The thief stole about$ $1,000 worth of tools. “I wished I could do something,” said QUINN. “I was watching it happen in real time so it was so upsetting. I just wanted to get a good shot of his face so I had a really good chance of catching this guy.”