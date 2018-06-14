Kevin Malone Named Market Manager For Community Broadcasters/Destin-Fort Walton Beach, FL

Former CUMULUS/ATLANTA GSM/RVP KEVIN MALONE is joining COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS as Market Manager for DESTIN/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL.

MALONE, most recently Managing Director at indoor digital billboard firm ADWATCH 360 and a former CEO of NEW ZEALAND’s THE RADIO NETWORK, said, “I could not be more excited to be handed the reigns of these four superb properties. What’s not to love? Fabulous stations, talented hard working staff, committed owners and a great place to live. I can’t thank BRUCE and JIM enough for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to great days ahead for COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS, DESTIN-FORT WALTON BEACH.”

President/CEO JIM LEVEN said, “COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS is excited to have Kevin join us to lead the DESTIN-FORT WALTON BEACH team.” And COO BRUCE MITTMAN added, “We look forward to KEVIN sharing his vast knowledge of radio and experience with our FLORIDA team.”

The cluster includes Adult Hits WWAV (102.1 THE WAVE), Top 40 WECQ (Q92), Alternative WZLB (103.1 THE BLAZE), and Country WHWY (HIGHWAY 98.1).