Kevin Keith “Rocking Chair”: Radio/Media Download

Kevin Keith’s newest single, “Rocking Chair” is an uplifting song about making the most about life. Kevin sings “don’t sweat the small stuff, live your life all the dare cause it’s all about living in between…a cradle and a rocking chair.”
Kevin Keith is a Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist and educator. Born and raised in Missouri Valley, Iowa, Kevin has been playing music since he was four years old. He has performed, recorded, and written as a drummer, vocalist, pianist, and guitarist. He appeared at CMA Fest in 2022 and plays shows all over the state of Iowa.
