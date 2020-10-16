Kevin Fullen “Until We Meet Again” now available to Country radio

Twang Thang Country Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of Fairdale, Kentucky native, Kevin Fullen. CEO Randy Hayford said “adding Kevin to our Posse of Performers, with his love of pure country music, is a wonderful fit for our organization. We are excited to say Kevin has been working hard in the studio for an upcoming album. A new single from Kevin, Until We Meet Again, will be released to the world in coming days.

Twang Thang Country, headquartered in Ohio, promotes traditional country music artists around the world. Their track record in the development of independent artists is outstanding. Twang Thang artists have gained worldwide recognition with radio and television interviews along with print media. Many of their artists are multiple award winners and have been recognized by numerous Independent Country Music organizations. Twang Thang Country has brought 42 songs to the number one positions on most all prestigious indie charts.

More about Kevin Fullen.

Kevin began singing country music in the 1980’s and soon fronted a country band performing at VFW Halls, Eagles and Moose Lodges, local Jamborees and special events. In 1993 Kevin signed with Tab Records and continued to write and perform. Shortly thereafter, Kevin began to suffer from a decline in hearing, making it difficult to perform. As they say, life happened, and Kevin’s career went on hold. Now, with all the wonderful advances in personal earing aid devices, Kevin is ready to pick up where he left off.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kevin Fullen

Song Title: Until We Meet Again

Publishing: Brave The Storm

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Until We Meet Again

Record Label: Twang Thang Country