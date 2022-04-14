Kevin Fullen “Denver” released to Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Kevin began singing country music in the 1980’s and soon fronted a country band performing at VFW Halls, Eagles and Moose Lodges, local Jamborees and special events. In 1993 Kevin signed with Tab Records and continued to write and perform. Shortly thereafter, Kevin began to suffer from a decline in hearing, making it difficult to perform. As they say, life happened, and Kevin’s career went on hold. Now, with all the wonderful advances in personal earing aid devices, Kevin is ready to pick up where he left off.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kevin Fullen

Song Title: Denver

Publishing: Big Matador Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Denver

Record Label: Black Ribbon