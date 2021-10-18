Kevan Michaels “Down Home Georgia” Released To Radio: Download Now
Kevan Michaels always had a love for Country and Americana music. Even during his youth, while fronting a notable “power pop band, he always wrote and sang County tunes for those that he loved. But now, with his return to music after a 30 year sabbatical he’s recorded the first two songs, “Down Home Georgia” and “For You” for his upcoming album Walking With Legends. Produced & arranged by Rashid Lanie and backed by some of music’s biggest icons, Kevan has created some soul searing music that those in the know in Nashville claim, “will tear a hole in the fabric of Country and Americana Music”. The Country music world is about to enjoy the talents of Kevan Michaels with debut of his amazing “Down Home Georgia”.
The single features some of Nashville A-list session musicians as well as members
from the Elvis Presley Band the Bob Dylan, Muscle Shoals, Faith Hill and Alison Krause bands.
Personnel:
Kevan Michaels – Lead Vocal
Albert Lee – Lead Guitar
Charlie McCoy – Harmonica
Spooner Oldham – Accordion
Scarlet Rivera – Violin
Eddie Bayers – Drums
Jimmy Nichols – Piano
Dan Dugmore – Pedal Steel Guitar
Wanda Vick – Fiddle, Banjo, Mandolin, Ac Guitar
Mark V Burchfield – Upright Bass, Session Leader
James Mitchell – Electric Guitars
Alexander Nifong, Kevan Michaels – Background vocals
Rashid Lanie – Jaw Harp.
Executive Producer – Florita V Becker
Produced and Arranged by Rashid Lanie.
Recorded at Oceanway Studios – Nashville – Taylor Pollert
Mixed and Mastered – Studio City Sound, LA – Tom Weir
Cover Art by Zox
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Kevan Michaels
Song Title: Down Home Georgia
Publishing: Eltom Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Walking With Legends
Record Label: Apache Road
|Record Label:
|Apache Road
|Larry Weir
|323-658-7449
|lweir@larryweir.com
|Radio Promotion:
|NRP
|Larry Weir
|323-658-7449
|lweir@larryweir.com