Kevan Michaels “Down Home Georgia” Released To Radio: Download Now

Kevan Michaels always had a love for Country and Americana music. Even during his youth, while fronting a notable “power pop band, he always wrote and sang County tunes for those that he loved. But now, with his return to music after a 30 year sabbatical he’s recorded the first two songs, “Down Home Georgia” and “For You” for his upcoming album Walking With Legends. Produced & arranged by Rashid Lanie and backed by some of music’s biggest icons, Kevan has created some soul searing music that those in the know in Nashville claim, “will tear a hole in the fabric of Country and Americana Music”. The Country music world is about to enjoy the talents of Kevan Michaels with debut of his amazing “Down Home Georgia”.

The single features some of Nashville A-list session musicians as well as members

from the Elvis Presley Band the Bob Dylan, Muscle Shoals, Faith Hill and Alison Krause bands.

Personnel:

Kevan Michaels – Lead Vocal

Albert Lee – Lead Guitar

Charlie McCoy – Harmonica

Spooner Oldham – Accordion

Scarlet Rivera – Violin

Eddie Bayers – Drums

Jimmy Nichols – Piano

Dan Dugmore – Pedal Steel Guitar

Wanda Vick – Fiddle, Banjo, Mandolin, Ac Guitar

Mark V Burchfield – Upright Bass, Session Leader

James Mitchell – Electric Guitars

Alexander Nifong, Kevan Michaels – Background vocals

Rashid Lanie – Jaw Harp.

Executive Producer – Florita V Becker

Produced and Arranged by Rashid Lanie.

Recorded at Oceanway Studios – Nashville – Taylor Pollert

Mixed and Mastered – Studio City Sound, LA – Tom Weir

Cover Art by Zox

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kevan Michaels

Song Title: Down Home Georgia

Publishing: Eltom Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Walking With Legends

Record Label: Apache Road