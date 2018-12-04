Kentucky Fried Christmas – The Ultimate Lo-Fi Slacker Xmas Anthem

World record breaking indie band The Pocket Gods release their new Xmas single – Kentucky Fried Christmas. It’s the ultimate slacker lo-fi Xmas anthem for all those who can’t be arsed with all the festive mullarkey.

It’s also about the strange Japanese tradition of having a KFC at Christmas!

The Pocket Gods are famous for their record breaking albums of 100 songs all 30 secs long which were made as a protest against lack of royalties from streaming. The band were originally discovered by the late John Peel and more recently championed. by the likes of Tom Robinson, Gideon Coe & Steve Lamacq at BBC 6 music.

The feature film about frontman Mark Christopher Lee – Weird The Life & Times Of A Pocket God – is currently in production and is to be released in 2019.

