KENTON Unveils the Music Video For His Club Pop Track “Vaporize Me”

KENTON debuts the visual companion for “Vaporize Me,” a danceable, club-pop single off his full-length debut album, Sweetmouth. Driven by a mesmerizing, almost trance-like vocal performance and met with slick, funk-infused basslines and pulsing rhythmic undertones, this video channels groovy dance floor energy through a modern lens. The official cinematic visual “Vaporize Me” is now available on YouTube.

“Vaporize Me” is a rhythm-driven video that brings KENTON’s internal thoughts to life in a cobalt-lit studio, cultivating an intimate, moody atmosphere. Dressed in a sleek, red ensemble, KENTON commands the room, while the presence of a shadowy figure dances behind him, embodying the heated tension that comes from a late-night entanglement. The concept for the video stems from the artist’s vulnerable inner dialogue, in which his reflections on mental confinement and the longing for escape led him to go with the current rather than swim against it. “When I feel trapped in my thoughts, I visit nature. There’s something about seeing the impartial, unrelenting motion of flowing water that reminds me that this too shall pass,” explains KENTON. While on the surface the song captures the essence of a flirtatious thrill in a fleeting connection, it also showcases a deeper meaning. In 2022, KENTON took a trip to Taiwan to see his family for the first time in nearly six years. The trip brought with it many difficult emotions, particularly around his identity as a queer person and the strain wrought by his parents’ religious beliefs. “When I visited my parents in Taiwan, I escaped to Elephant Mountain, delaying the inevitable chaos that was about to unfold. I thought, what if I could be like water, and vaporize my worries away?”

Directed by Matthew Law (Abbott Elementary), the music video stars KENTON and frequent collaborator Grant Chang (Mr. Robot), marking the sixth video release from his album. Each song on Sweetmouth has an accompanying music video, which will amalgamate into a single short film that tells an allegory of Chinese/Taiwanese immigration to America. With choreography by Daisha Graf (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Santigold) that mirrors the flow of moving water, a deliberately placed mahjong table adds a subtle reminder that strategy, risk, and emotional uncertainty shape a new connection. The groove-heavy song was produced by Shankar Tucker and Eric Cannata (Young the Giant), and embraces the nostalgic warmth of the disco era, creating a polished soundscape that complements KENTON’s reflective lyricism.

Alongside the premiere of “Vaporize Me,” KENTON has also announced the pre-save link for the release of his six-track EP, Sweetmouth (Sugar Free), out April 9th. The EP is a collection of stripped-down acoustic versions off of Sweetmouth, along with an acoustic rendition of a song he released with his project, Bridesmen. Shaped by deep reflection, during which he learned to process his emotions and embrace forgiveness, this acoustic EP will offer a raw, introspective lens into an already deeply personal project.

Raised in Irvine, California, by Taiwanese immigrants, KENTON struggled to find his footing as a queer Asian American before eventually making a name for himself both personally and artistically. As a graduate of USC’s renowned Thornton School of Music, where he studied jazz, KENTON gained national recognition as a member of The Backbeats on NBC’s The Sing-Off. Since then, the singer-songwriter’s career has accelerated, with him touring alongside Ben Folds and supporting major artists including Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Kesha, Demi Lovato, Portugal. The Man, Cynthia Erivo, and Jennifer Hudson, while also serving as backing vocals for Katy Perry during her Las Vegas residency. KENTON will be starring in the East West Players production of Rodger and Hammerstein’s Flower Drum Song, opening April 23 at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles. Beyond his musical endeavors, KENTON has appeared on screen in numerous national commercials and television series, including Superstore (NBC), Platonic (Apple TV+), Night Court (NBC), and The Rookie (ABC), and most recently voiced Mogui in Netflix’s Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld while contributing vocals to Disney’s Wish and Netflix’s Wish Dragon. KENTON has received notable praise across various media outlets such as Billboard, The FADER, EARMILK, Atwood Magazine, Ladygunn, and EQ Music, solidifying his reputation as a versatile artist.

The official video for “Vaporize Me” is now live worldwide on KENTON’s YouTube channel. Sweetmouth (Sugar Free) is set to release on April 9 and is available to pre-save now. To keep up with all things KENTON and to follow his musical journey, connect with him on Instagram (@itsKenton) or visit his website, itsKenton.com, for all the latest updates.