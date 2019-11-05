Kenny Curcio Returns with New Single “Hometown Heart”

NJ-based singer-songwriter Kenny Curcio recently released her latest single “Hometown Heart”. Written and produced by Curcio at 0x1 Studios in Cherry Hill, NJ, “Hometown Heart” is an uplifting blend of Americana and rock, which has become his signature sound. Lyrically, Curcio wrote an anthem to express his appreciation for where he started and celebrate how the past has shaped him.

Listen to “Hometown Heart”

“Hometown Heart” came from a special place for Curcio, who regularly reflects on how his past brought him to where he is now; “It’s all about remembering and appreciating the good times, and accepting life’s challenges as learning experiences; because they both can serve to help each of us grow into becoming the person we are meant to be.”

The new single follows the success of his May release “American Soldier”. The single was a testament to his abilities as a musician to connect with his audience. Alongside its release, Curcio also partnered with the New Jersey non-profit, Operation Yellow Ribbon to donate a portion of the single’s proceeds and help US Troops.

After “American Soldier”, Kenny Curcio went back to what he loves most and has become a staple live performer. From Atlantic City to Philadelphia, Curcio spent the summer engaging with his fans and lighting the stage on fire. He doesn’t seem to be stopping either – check out dates for his upcoming shows at kennycurciomusic.com.

Currently, Kenny Curcio is continuing to grow as a songwriter and musician and is continually celebrating the release of “Hometown Heart”. Be sure to follow Kenny Curcio on social media to get exclusives and more music updates!