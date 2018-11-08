Kenny Chesney Unveils ‘Songs For The Saints 2019 Tour’

BLUE CHAIR/WARNER BROS./WEA’s KENNY CHESNEY has revealed his “SONGS FOR THE SAINTS 2019 TOUR,” with hopes of giving fans a more intimate show in cities without stadiums. Initial stops include CHAMPAIGN, IL; GRAND RAPIDS, MI; WASHINGTON, D.C.; WILKES-BARRE, PA; TUSCALOOSA, AL; and others. More stops will be announced in the coming weeks.

CHESNEY explained, “Last year was so intense and amazing. NO SHOES NATION took it to a whole other level, and they blew all of us away. It was the kind of energy you don’t take for granted. So, when we started thinking about next year, they made me wanna come to them. Rather than the massive, two-day, set-up [and making] everyone come to a stadium away from their homes, I wanted to go to where the fans live, strip things back a bit, and make it a little more intimate.”