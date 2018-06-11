Kenny Chesney To Donate Proceeds From ‘Songs For The Saints’ To Love For Love City Fund

BLUE CHAIR/WARNER BROS./WEA’s KENNY CHESNEY will donate proceeds from his forthcoming album, “Songs For The Saints,” to his LOVE FOR LOVE CITY FUND benefiting the VIRGIN ISLANDS. CHESNEY launched the foundation in SEPTEMBER to help areas being affected by HURRICANE IRMA. CHESNEY penned “Songs For The Saints” and “Love For Love City” in the days following HURRICANE IRMA and will use proceeds from the album to continue to support the island’s recovery efforts.

“I didn’t necessarily have ‘a plan,’ but these songs needed to be written,” said CHESNEY. “And, a friend said, ‘You should call the album “Songs For The Saints,” make it something that honors the people and the life on those islands, but also provides for them long after what happened has fallen off the news cycle.’ It hit me, that was what I was already doing and hadn’t realized it. I never in the world thought I’d talk to FEMA people, but every day, there was a new problem to solve. I’ve never made a record in the middle of such chaos and anxiety, but I took every bit of that into the studio – and you can hear it in the vocals. Looking back, what a beautiful way to make a record for people I love so much. And, now, I can give that music back to them in a way that makes a difference.” CHESNEY’s “Songs For The Saints” album is scheduled to street FRIDAY, JULY 27th.