Kenny Chesney Taps Ed Sheeran to Help Write ‘Tip of My Tongue,’ His Next Single

Kenny Chesney and Ed Sheeran sat down together for the very first time and wrote “Tip of My Tongue,” the country hitmaker’s next single and the first sampling of what’s to come from his next album.

“As a co-write with a new writer, it’s one of the most fun sessions I’ve done in a long time,” Chesney shares. “I get why people love working with him.”

Ross Copperman is the third writer on “Tip of My Tongue,” coming digitally on July 12. Find it on Chesney’s next studio album, which will be his 18th and second on Warner Music Nashville. A press release describes the song as a “decidedly grown up” track that plays on a figure of speech over a melody “you can just drift in.”

Sheeran has been a popular country music friend recently, having written a single for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and more recently, with Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and more. He first gained notoriety in country circles through his work with Taylor Swift, but he’s now a legit stadium headliner on his own.

That’s something he and Chesney have in common, even if Chesney has backed down to smaller arenas in 2019. Songs for the Saints was the country legend’s last studio album, featuring the chart-topping “Get Along” and pensive “Better Boat.” This album was an introspective collection that was in many ways a tribute to his island home in the Virgin Islands after two hurricanes left the area decimated.

Since debuting in the mid ’90s, the 51-year-old Chesney has managed to score a No. 1 hit during every year of the 21st century except one (2013). His 2019 Songs for the Saints Tour with Caroline Jones has wrapped up.