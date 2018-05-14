Kenny Chesney Honors Lisa McKay During Raleigh Tour Stop

BLUE CHAIR/WARNER BROS./WEA’s KENNY CHESNEY made a stop on his “TRIP AROUND THE SUN TOUR” this weekend in RALEIGH, NC. While there, CHESNEY took a moment mid-show to acknowledge former CURTIS MEDIA GROUP VP/Programming and WQDR/RALEIGH PD LISA MCKAY, who passed away in JANUARY.

CHESNEY asked the audience to take a moment to all say, “Thank you, LISA” during the show in recognition of MCKAY’s support of his career and Country music. WQDR PD MIKE BIDDLE captured the moment on film and shared it via the station’s FACEBOOK page. See the video here.