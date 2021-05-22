Kenneth Roy “In The Night” Impacting Radio Now: Radio/Media Download

The two main forces performing, Kenneth Roy and Daniel ‘Doctor’ Ryman, are the Singer/Songwriter and Engineer/Producer, respectively. Both are multi-instrumentalists and long-time collaborators. Kenneth Roy has been playing Drums since the age of four, and Keyboard since the age of six. Kenneth’s Father, Lee Roy Berry influenced his son with Country Music/Rhythm & Blues at an early age. Later he took up Vocals and Percussion as additional musical focal points. Kenneth Roy’s Keyboard Mentors have been Dick Hindman and Si Perkoff, while his Drums & Percussion guidance come from Colin Bailey and Bob Belanski. Other musicians that have influenced Kenneth include Band Director Bob Steele, Voice Instructor Emily Gates, and Classical Piano Virtuoso Antonio Iturrioz. Classical Composer James Awahili is also a musical influence. Kenneth holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from San Francisco State University in Humanities. Currently Kenneth Roy continues to write and record more new songs. These are quality recordings from an expanding Singer/Songwriter & Musician. Daniel ‘Doctor’ Ryman’s musical career spans 40 years of performance, recording, mixing and mastering with artists such as Quincy Jones (The Color Purple), B.B. King, Ray Lynch (Platinum albums), Peter Rowan ‘Texican Badman’ (Jerry Garcia-David Grisman), The Mighty Diamonds, Philippe Wynn (The Spinners) and Earth, Wind & Fire. Backed by world renowned saxophonist Richard Howell (Chaka Khan, Etta James, Carlos Santana, Buddy Guy) and powerful bassist Baron Chase (Marty Balin, Lester Chambers, Tony Williams, Jon Anderson, Clarence Clemens) the hot Duo transforms into a powerful Quartet.

The additional juice of Danny Armstrong on trombone and Geechi Taylor on trumpet bring a large-scale Live Band sound that one rarely hears on modern recordings. Live rhythm tracks and ‘old-school’ tracking techniques applied at Daniel ‘Doctor’ Ryman’s Northern California studio (AudioEmissary) give the album a unique feel of both stunning High Definition modern audio clarity with analog warmth.

Kenneth Roy’s ‘Chairman’ is available on all major streaming services and all major download stores such as Apple, Amazon, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and more.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kenneth Roy

Song Title: In The Night

Publishing: Kenneth Roy

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: In The Night

Record Label: Physico