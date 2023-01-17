Kenneth Roy “Chairman” now at AC radio: Radio/Media Download Here

Kenneth Roy’s groundbreaking newest album ‘Chairman’ has just been released. This extraordinary collection of ten songs crosses genres and creates an enjoyable musical experience from beginning to end. The ‘Chairman’ got off to fast start with two pre-released hit singles “Let Your Love Come Down” and “Two of a Kind”. The newest single “Empty Heart” held #1 on the Indie Single Chart for several weeks. (Aug/Sept 2020) Music on this album travels from the depths of Funk through Rock into R&B, Hot A/C and Gospel. Starting at the Chairman’s Desk, Funk is provided by the Live Horn Section and riveting virtual guitar solo, to the scary solitude of “Think I’ll Stay in the City Tonight”. The sweet gospel sounds of “Our Love Will Last” round out the album. You’ll hear influences of some of the finest creative singer/songwriters from Steely Dan/Donald Fagen to Pink Floyd, Steve Winwood, Phil Collins and Al Jarreau throughout. The two main forces performing, Kenneth Roy and Daniel ‘Doctor’ Ryman, are the Singer/Songwriter and Engineer/Producer respectively. Both are multi-instrumentalists and long-time collaborators. With the single release of “Chairman” radio and the listeners are in store for musical greatest here in 2023.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kenneth Roy

Song Title: Chairman

Publishing: Kenneth Roy Berry

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Chairman

Record Label: Physico