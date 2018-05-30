Kendrick Lamar accepts historic Pulitzer Prize

Rapper Kendrick Lamar quietly accepted his 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music at a luncheon in New York on Wednesday (30May18).

The Humble hitmaker received the trophy for his 2017 album DAMN., and made history as the first hip-hop artist to collect the honour.

When it came time to receive the accolade, the star took his award with grace and little fanfare.

Variety reports Kendrick, who attended a luncheon at Columbia University with several other Pulitzer Prize winners and their guests, didn’t make a comment at all when he was actually handed the prize, only speaking out about his award later, in a live video posted on the Pulitzer Prize Facebook profile.

“It’s an honour…,” he said. “I’ve been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition, it’s beautiful.”

Although calm Kendrick tried to keep it low-key at the event, other attendees swarmed around him asking for selfie pictures, with countless people, including CNN journalist Don Lemon and New Yorker editor David Remnick, coming up to his table for photos, according to Vulture.

Journalist Ronan Farrow, who also received a Pulitzer for his reporting work, couldn’t resist snapping a picture with Kendrick either, bringing his mum Mia Farrow along for a three-person selfie with the hip-hop superstar.

Meanwhile, Pulitzer Prize host Dana Canedy couldn’t help but gush about the significance of the 30-year-old Compton, California rapper’s win, telling The New York Times, “We are very proud of this selection. It means that the jury and the board judging system worked as it’s supposed to – the best work was awarded a Pulitzer Prize. It shines a light on hip-hop in a completely different way. This is a big moment for hip-hop music and a big moment for the Pulitzers.”

DAMN. is the first album outside of the jazz and classical music genres to have been awarded a Pulitzer since the prize was launched 75 years ago.