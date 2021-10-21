Kendra & the Bunnies Releases Official Music Video for “Who Wants to Rock with Me”

Kendra & the Bunnies recently released the official video for “Who Wants to Rock with Me.” You can watch it HERE!

With energetic lyrics like kick up the tempo and let it drive, I want my FM dose of adrenaline, too many slow songs killing my vibe, “Who Wants to Rock with Me” (co-written with Randy Barnette, Justine Blazer and Corey Lee Barker) has become a fan-favorite hit from the Kendra & the Bunnies “of Summer” EP.

“The thing about dreams is only you know when your’s comes true,” Kendra explains. “I feel like having people stop me while I was filming this music video in Nashville to ask for a photo with me means my dreams are coming true.”

About Kendra & the Bunnies:

Kendra Muecke is a singer/songwriter, writer, actress, and published author from Houston, TX, now based in Los Angeles, CA. She performs under the stage name “Kendra & the Bunnies” as a freestyle folk, pop rock, and spoken word artist. “Kendra & the Bunnies” performs both as a full band and as a solo acoustic act. Her style heavily utilizes the element of storytelling through song, painting a creative experience for the listener. She has released four albums, charted globally at #8 on the digital radio charts (between Dua Lipa at #7 and Miley Cyrus at #9), published two books, writes for several online music magazines, is SAG-Aftra Eligible and tours nationally.

In 2021, Kendra was invited to join the GRAMMYS Recording Academy as a voting member and she won Best Artist of the Year (multi-genre) at the Josie Music Awards 2021. She was also nominated for a 2021 International Singer-Songwriter Association Award. She is currently recording her upcoming eight-track album at the famous Hyde Street Studios in San Fransisco.

You can read more about Kendra’s music and writing in over 100 publications such as JamBase, American Songwriter, Relix Magazine, Live for Live Music, Denver Westword, Houston CityBook, Grateful Web, Getty Images, Shakedown News, The Hollywood Digest, Indie Pulse Music and more.

For more information, visit www.kendraandthebunnies.com and follow Kendra & the Bunnies on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify.