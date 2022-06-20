Kendra & the Bunnies Goes Pop with Release of New Album

Multi-talented recording artist Kendra & the Bunnies recently released her new album, of marigolds and lightning bugs, and she’s dipping her toes into the pop genre! You can listen to the eight-track compilation, produced by Trent Berry (Dreamrack Studios) at Hyde Street Studios, HERE!

Track Listing:

1. Fool for Gold

2. I Took Route 66

3. Closer

4. born to be happy always

5. Another Rose on My Heart

6. A Group of Crows is Called a Murder

7. I am a Leader

8. Two for the Show

“The themes of the album are strength, charisma and resilience,” Kendra explains. She released the hit single born to be happy always in February of 2022, which has received more than six million song views and almost one million views with her viral social media campaign, the #borntobehappychallenge. She subsequently released I Took Route 66on April 8, 2022, also gaining positive feedback from fans.

Showcasing her hard work and dedication for the industry, Kendra is also nominated for three Josie Music Awards: Best Artist of the Year (Pop), Music Video of the Year(“Passion Roulette” directed by Justine Blazer and co-written by Kendra Muecke, Mark Roma and Justine Blazer) and Best Performance in a Music Video (“born to be happy always“). The Josie Music Awards will be held on October 23, 2022 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

About Kendra & the Bunnies:

Kendra Muecke is a singer/songwriter, writer, actress, and published author from Houston, TX, now based in Los Angeles, CA. She performs under the stage name “Kendra & the Bunnies” as a freestyle folk, pop rock, and spoken word artist. “Kendra & the Bunnies” performs both as a full band and as a solo acoustic act. Her style heavily utilizes the element of storytelling through song, painting a creative experience for the listener. She has released four albums, charted globally at #8 on the digital radio charts (between Dua Lipa at #7 and Miley Cyrus at #9), published two books, writes for several online music magazines, is SAG-Aftra Eligible and tours nationally.

In 2021, Kendra was invited to join the GRAMMYS Recording Academy as a voting member and she won Best Artist of the Year (multi-genre) at the Josie Music Awards 2021. She was also nominated for a 2021 International Singer-Songwriter Association Award. She released her newest pop album, of marigolds and lightning bugs, in the spring of 2022.

You can read more about Kendra’s music and writing in over 100 publications such as JamBase, American Songwriter, Relix Magazine, Live for Live Music, Denver Westword, Houston CityBook, Grateful Web, Getty Images, Shakedown News, The Hollywood Digest, Indie Pulse Music and more.

For more information, visit www.kendraandthebunnies.com